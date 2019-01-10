Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson second favourite with bookies to become new Luton Town manager

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is this morning (Thursday) rated as second favourite to become the next manager of English League One outfit Luton Town.

One leading bookies firm has the Fir Park gaffer rated as 12/5 second favourite - behind Spaniard Joaquin Gomez - to take over from Nathan Jones, who left Luton this week to take over as Stoke City's new boss.

Robinson (44) guided Motherwell to the finals of the Betfred Cup and William Hill Scottish Cup, as well as leading them to a respectable seventh placed Scottish Premiership finish in his first full season in charge.

This campaign has been more of a mixed bag for Robinson, whose side are currently at a training camp in Tenerife during the Scottish Premiership's winter break.

'Well have suffered an injury crisis this season, but have managed to reach ninth in the table, a comfortable nine points above the second bottom relegation play-off spot.

Robinson, who is contracted to Motherwell for another 18 months, is happy at Fir Park.

Luton have yet to make an official approach but Robinson may be tempted to move to a club where he made 200 appearances during six years as a player between 2002 and 2008.