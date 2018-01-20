Motherwell boss Robbo praises impressive forward trio Ciftci, Tanner and Main

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson praised the impact of impressive forward trio Nadir Ciftci, Craig Tanner and Curtis Main in the 2-0 William Hill Scottish Cup home win over Hamilton Accies.

Ciftci, a loan signing from Celtic, is nowhere near full fitness after struggling during a recent loan at Plymouth Argyle.

“Nadir will get better and better as he gets fitter,” Robbo said.

“His quality is not up for debate. When he gets to that fitness level I think we’ll see a real good signing.

“I think he’s three or four weeks away from full fitness.

“When you’ve had a couple of moves that have not quite worked out for you, it’s nice to be wanted.

“I really chased after him, I really wanted him at the football club.

“There’s no doubting his quality. His little flick for the penalty, that’s maybe the thing we’ve been lacking.

“We’ve been a wee bit one dimensional.

“But I thought Tanner and Curtis were a real threat among some very good performances.

“Tann’s got super quality and what we need to do is drag that out of him every single week.

“He could be a real talented boy going forward.”

Robinson said the team’s victory against Accies was “comprehensive”, with the team back to doing what it does best by winning physical battles.

“That’s what I felt let people down in the second half of the game against Hamilton on December 30 (when ’Well lost 3-1 in the league). We were back to that.

“I thought we played some really good stuff as well.”

The Fir Park gaffer said that new defender Tom Aldred – substituted in the first half after going off with an injury – had likely taken a kick to the back of a hamstring.

Young forward George Newell tweaked his hamstring in the warm-up.

Both players will be assessed ahead of the vital home Scottish Premiership encounter against Ross County on Wednesday night.