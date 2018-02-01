Motherwell boss Robbo: Poor defending at second Hibs goal was particularly costly

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was frustrated to lose 2-1 at Easter Road after enjoying plenty of possession.

Robbo felt poor defending at Hibs’ second goal – when Martin Boyle was afforded too much time and space before crossing for Brandon Barker to net – was particularly costly.

“I’m disappointed,” Robbo said. “We’ll play a lot worse than that and win football matches.

“To come to Easter Road and have Hibs backing off into their half for long periods, there’s nothing in the game.

“But they’ve got real quality at the top end of the pitch.

“And to give Boyle that much time and space was really poor defending. The second goal kills us and it’s an uphill task from there.

“We had two great chances. Bigi has a header at the back post – he should have scored – Chris Cadden had a good chance and Curtis Main’s saved effort at the end.

“We had a lot of chances and I have to give credit to the boys. I thought they kept going and going, great team spirit.

“Curtis has been superb since he came in, his work rate, energy and he’s scored three in four.

“Allan Campbell gave a great performance and Cedric Kipre is going to be a top, top player."