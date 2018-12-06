Motherwell boss Robbo: Players have to go out before I can make signings in January

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that a lack of finances dictates that he’ll have to move players on before he can make new signings in the January transfer window.

“I haven’t got any money to replace anybody at this moment in time,” said Robinson, who would love to add a wide player to his squad.

“So it will have to be a case of trying to get people out.

“There’s players we’ve brought in. Perhaps we need to move some of them on.

“Which we’ll do over the course of the next few weeks.

“That’s easier said than done when players have contracts.

“But that’s what I have to do, as every manager at the lower end of the league probably has to do.

“You have to be clever with what you get out before you can get people in.”

Robinson acknowledged that his squad needs freshened up for the second half of the campaign.

“It would be great to bring another couple of positions in,” he added.

“I know what we need. In the summer I strengthened our squad because our budget allowed me to strengthen our squad.

“I didn’t feel that our starting 11 could be strengthened with the budget we had and that’s something I need to look at.”