Motherwell boss Robbo: I don't blame referee for us failing to beat Partick Thistle

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson has refused to blame the match officials for disallowing a 75th minute headed Curtis Main ‘goal’ in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle.

The strike was chopped off as an offside flag went up against ’Well striker Nadir Ciftci as he headed Elliott Frear’s 75th minute free-kick across goal for Main to net, leading to furious boos and catcalls among the home fans.

Curtis Mains 75th minute header hits the Partick Thistle net but the strike was disallowed for offside against Nadir Ciftci (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

“I don’t think Nadir was ever onside is what I’m being told,” Robbo said post match.

“I actually thought the referee was ok today so I don’t know...a little bit of frustration from everybody but we certainly didn’t not get three points because of the referee.

“We didn’t get three points because we didn’t mark from a setplay.”

At least ’Well kept plugging away to grab a point thanks to Ciftci’s first goal for the club five minutes later.

New Motherwell left back Stephen Hendrie played the first half against Partick Thistle (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

“I’m delighted for Nadir,” Robinson said.

“He can sometimes frustrate us because he tries things all the time but he is the difference at times.

“He has set two goals up and scored one. There is a promising partnership building there between him and Curtis Main.”

Robbo said he felt Motherwell had edged the game on chances created and could have won in the end.

He said central defensive trio Charles Dunne, Tom Aldred and Cedric Kipre were “outstanding” against Thistle, along with midfield pair Carl McHugh and Allan Campbell.

Robbo explained why new signing Stephen Hendrie was substituted at half-time.

He added: “It was a tactical change to give us a wee bit of forward impetus as Stephen is still trying to find his fitness and legs.

“We took him off to protect him as well.”

Given the current injuries to forwards George Newell and Ryan Bowman, Robinson said he is still looking to sign another attacker on a free transfer if the right one becomes available.