Motherwell boss Robbo defends himself in face of fans' criticism

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has vowed to “stand up and be counted” in the face of criticism from some sections of supporters after the recent meagre run, writes David Marshall.

Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to St Johnstone was the Steelmen’s fifth Scottish Premiership match without a win and the 10th placed Fir Parkers face a battle against relegation this season.

Robinson said: “What we have proved is that we’ve got the club to two cup finals. We’ve played nine games this season and we’re a club with a very, very low budget, if someone else makes that decision I can do nothing about that.

“What I will do is stand up and be counted and take responsibility when I need to take responsibility.

“But I don’t make that decision, we’ll go again, I’ll go again and the players will go again.

“If someone makes that decision we’ll deal with it then.”

Robinson also called his squad’s character into question after a defeat which leaves ’Well with just five points from their opening nine league fixtures.

He said: “People need to start taking responsibility and start getting on the ball and making things happen, bar the two young boys David Turnbull and Allan Campbell.

“I thought those two showed real character to try and make something happen.”

Motherwell are yet to record a home win in this campaign and desperately need to put some points on the board soon and address the slide.

The St Johnstone defeat represented yet another hard luck story, with the Steelmen dominating possession and chances but finishing poorly.

And the ‘Well boss admitted as the game went on it looked unlikely that has team were going to get the result.

Robinson said: “As the game gets nearer 90 minutes you could see the fear start to creep in and people need to stand up and be counted.

“We made two positive substitutions at 60 minutes and I thought they had little impact and now is the time for people to stand up and want the ball.

“I seen (sic) today that, perhaps, that wasn’t happening, bar the younger ones.

“Everyone today has to have a little look at themselves and come back and be ready to go Monday morning.”

Robinsoned rued his team’s missed chances, many of which were created by Turnbull who the manager was quick to praise throughout his post match comments.

He said: “For 60 minutes we did play, we got the ball down, we got it wide and got it in to good areas, especially the young boys, Turnbull was excellent today.

“But if you don’t take your chances, and we had three great chances, St Johnstone had one shot on target from a set play and we were punished for that.

“That’s how it’s going at the moment, you can do two things you can feel sorry for yourself or you can dig in, grit your teeth and show your character.”

As the grumbles continue from the Fir Park faithful, questions will ultimately be asked about the manager’s future.

Robinson defended his record and is only concentrated in continuing on with the job.