Motherwell assistant gaffer Keith Lasley was pleased with Darlington workout

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley was pleased that several first team stars played at least 60 minutes of Sunday’s comprehensive 5-1 friendly win in Darlington.

It was a game featuring a raft of substitutions but Motherwell won comfortably as they continue their build-up to the first competitive match of the season, a Betfred Cup home group encounter against Edinburgh City next Tuesday night.

“There were a lot of positive things,” Lasley told the Motherwell FC website.

“A lot of the lads played 60 minutes which is good to get that under the belt.

“There were a couple of 90 minutes in there as well so we’re just working away.

“The goal is to get as prepared as we can be for that first game against Edinburgh and I think today was a good exercise in terms of working towards that.

“The biggest thing is the fitness and getting that under the belt.

“I think there’s going to be a competitive squad this year which is the goal really.”

Lasley revealed that there has been a good buzz about the squad through pre-season, with the club’s five new summer signings gelling well with the rest of the squad who excelled last season by finishing runners-up in both national cup competitions.

“We’re coming off a relatively successful season but we want to kick on again,” Lasley said.

“We know to do that we have to improve and the boys are well aware of that.

“We need to do a bit more than we did last year, both on an individual and a team basis.

“So that’s what we are working on.

“I think the boys are looking well and we just keep pushing.

“It’s good to see the young guys coming in, it’s good to see the older guys performing as well.

“The way the manager and myself work, it doesn’t matter what age you are, if you come in and play well and give a good account of yourself, you are going to hang about, stay in the squad and stay in the team.”