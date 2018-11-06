Motherwell ace David Turnbull hails wonder goal as "one of the best in my life"

Lifelong Motherwell fan David Turnbull was “buzzing” after netting a 25-yard stunner in the Steelmen’s crucial 1-0 league win over Dundee on Saturday.

Turnbull (19), who also netted in the 2-0 success at St Mirren three days earlier, and his mates are now looking upwards in the Scottish Premiership after moving onto 11 points, seven points clear of the danger area.

“That’s probably one of the best I’ve scored in my life,” Turnbull said after his match winner against the Dark Blues.

“I’m still buzzing over it. I scored on Wednesday obviously but that wasn’t as good as against Dundee.

“It was an even better feeling at Fir Park and all.

“I’ve dreamt that all my life, scoring at Fir Park, the way I did it.

“It was special and will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I’ve grown up my full life being a Motherwell fan.

“I’ve played with them since I was nine years old.

“It’s exciting to play in the first team.

“My full family were here, brother, mum, dad, papa, uncle, everybody.

“So they’ll all be buzzing.

“I’ll find it hard to top that goal. I’ll not score much better than that in my career I’m sure. But you never know.

“We had a lot of chances before that and didn’t take them.”

“The results against St Mirren and Dundee are two massive wins,” Turnbull added.

“As we’ve said, we’ve not been far off it but we just needed that luck. And it’s finally started to turn our way I think.”

Turnbull has waited a while for his first team chance but has grabbed it with both hands.

And he’s confident that he can help ’Well claim a shock victory against Rangers at Ibrox in the league this Sunday.

“I’ve been waiting for a while now,” he said.

“Obviously I just trust what the gaffer does, whether he leaves me out or puts me in.

“But I’m just hoping to keep playing well and take my chance.

“I just look to get on the ball as much as possible, keep things ticking and try to express myself as much as I can.

“I just hope that comes along with the team as well.

“It’s not been easy when the team’s been struggling but you just need to dig in, hopefully get on the ball, pass it and make chances.

“I don’t see why we can’t have a real go at Rangers.

“It will be a tough place to go obviously.

“But they are not doing so well either.

“So hopefully we can go there get a result and play well again.

“We’ve had a draw against them already this season.

“We’ll go there and have a real go.

“I’m not sure I’ll be playing there yet but it would be brilliant if I was in front of a crowd of 50,000 or something.

“You don’t experience much better.”

If Motherwell are to get a positive result in Glasgow, then Turnbull’s blossoming midfield partnership with ex-Rangers player Gael Bigirimana (pictured inset) will surely be key to that.

Turnbull added: “It’s good playing with Bigi.

“He’s really good on the ball and always looks to find me in spaces.”

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson is also in a buoyant mood ahead of the Ibrox trip.

“It was two big games,” Robbo said.

“I didn’t have any doubt they would stand up and be counted because I’ve got those type of characters.

“I thought both performances were excellent.

“We asked for a little bit more composure, which is not easy when you’re not winning football matches and they gave me that there.

“There were some super, super performances from both the young boys and our more experienced ones.

“You have to keep believing and we did.

“We thoroughly deserved to win the match.

“We feel we can go to Ibrox with confidence now.”