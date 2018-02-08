Motherwell ace Allan Campbell eyeing another run to Hampden in William Hill Scottish Cup

Motherwell will resume their William Hill Scottish Cup campaign in a fifth round tie at fellow top flight side Dundee this Saturday.

The Steelmen are hoping for another run to a Hampden final having finished runners-up in this season’s Betfred Cup.

Midfield ace Allan Campbell said: “We look forward to the Dundee game and hopefully we get another cup run, that would be great for us and the fans.

“Our run in the Betfred Cup definitely helped our early season league form.

“It gave us a bit of belief in the team. When things were going well the fans could feel it in the atmosphere.

“It was brilliant around the club.

“Hopefully we can get another cup run.

“Winning the Scottish Cup with Motherwell would obviously mean a lot.

“I hope we can get it this year but we will just need to see what happens.”

Campbell said the fact that cup favourites Celtic had lost twice domestically since beating ’Well in the Betfred final was an irrelevance.

“I don’t really take much to do with Celtic until we play them,” he said.

“So I’m not too bothered about it.”

Meanwhile, Campbell thinks the overall standard of the Scottish Premiership is on the way up and it is now a very tough league.

The return of giants Hearts, Rangers and Hibernian in recent seasons has helped make our top flight ultra competitive, as proved by ’Well’s hard fought 1-1 home draw against Partick Thistle on Saturday and champions Celtic’s shock 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock.

“It’s a tough league,” said the 19-year-old ace, who gave a man of the match display when scoring in Tuesday night's 2-0 Motherwell home win over St Johnstone.

“Every team’s round about the same apart from Celtic who are going away.

“But when you come up against a team, everybody thinks they are going to win.

“Partick thought they were going to beat us and we thought we were going to beat Partick so every game’s just the same.

“I think there’s good competition.”

After losing Louis Moult, Motherwell look to have recruited wisely this winter with new strikers Curtis Main and Nadir Ciftci, scorers of five goals between them for the Steelmen already.

“The two new strikers are flying,” Campbell said.

“Curtis and Nads are doing well. Just hopefully they can score more goals.

“That’s Nad’s first goal so hopefully that kicks him on.

“With each game he is getting better and better. You can see the ability he’s got.

“He’s brilliant. In training, some of the things he does are unbelievable.

“Hopefully he can keep playing, get his fitness up and then he can do some damage on the park, as he did today.

“Curtis also works hard and that’s all you can ask for from your front men, if they’re going to run in behind, run the channels and work hard for you it makes your game easier.”