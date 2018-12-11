Midfielder Andy Rose to depart Motherwell for Vancouver Whitecaps on January 1

Motherwell’s Australian midfielder Andy Rose will join MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps on January 1.

The 28-year-old and his family are all permanent residents in the United States and the offer from Major League Soccer gives Rose a chance to return to employment before the expiration of his green card at the start of the new year.

It has emerged that Motherwell reached an understanding in the summer with Andy that, should an offer from MLS come in January, he would be allowed to leave.

The former Seattle Sounders midfielder has spent a memorable 18 months with the Steelmen, making over 50 appearances in claret and amber and performing at the heart of the side who reached two cup finals in the 2017/18 season.

“I’ve had such an amazing time at Fir Park and I want to thank everyone at the football club for making me feel welcome from day one,” Andy told the Motherwell website.

“From the fans, to the staff, to the boys in the dressing room, it’s been an unforgettable experience for me and my family.

“The opportunity to return to America is something which I could not risk turning down and I’m extremely grateful to the club for supporting me, not just now, but throughout my time here in Scotland.”

‘Well boss Stephen Robinson added: “We had a gentlemen’s agreement with Andy when he signed his new deal that if an opportunity presented itself back near his home and family, we would allow him to go and do it.

“Andy has been a superb professional during his time at Motherwell and I have no doubts he’ll give everything in the last six games before departing for North America.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success with his future career.”