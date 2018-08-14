Massive improvements off the pitch for Well and more fans on board too

Although league results on the pitch haven’t gone well for Motherwell so far this season, it’s far from doom and gloom around Fir Park way.

There was a healthy home support of around 4500 at Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against Hamilton Accies, with over 2600 people now members of club owners the Well Society.

The club’s finances are in rude health after a successful campaign last season which saw the club finish runners-up in the Betfred Cup and William Hill Scottish Cup.

Additional revenue of £1 million came in this summer from the sale of defender Cedric Kipre to Wigan Athletic, which has led to several improvements at the ground.

There is a new state of the art scoreboard at Fir Park, the old white wall in front of the Phil O’Donnell Stand has been demolished and replaced by astroturf, there is a new irrigation system, bigger and better club website, new online ticket purchasing system and scanner card entry system to Fir Park for fans.

“It’s been an extremely busy time off the field for the club,” Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows told the club website.

“We are continuing just trying to make the place better for every person coming into work.

“The Well Society have also helped take things to the next level.

“It’s been a good first year of fan ownership.

“Like us, the Society will be keen that nobody rests on their laurels. They will try and improve.

“We have 2600 members paying monthly subscriptions which is great, but we want to increase that even further and that will allow us to make further improvements.”

Burrows also reflected fondly on a largely successful 2017-2018 campaign.

“It was a really exciting season and a really memorable one,” Burrows said.

“Unfortunately we never quite managed to get over the line in terms of winning a trophy.

“But to be in two finals at Hampden Park and to be 18 points clear of the relegation zone, almost every Motherwell fan would have taken that.

“It was a little bit of a let down that we didn’t quite manage to win a trophy for the first time in 27 years.

“We need to make sure that, after a good season, nobody inadvertantly or subconsciously puts the tools away.

“In actual fact we need to be driving things harder and forward.

“Just look at Partick Thistle. They did so well last year to get to the top six and deserve huge plaudits for that.

“Within one season, they find themselves in the Championship.

“That need only serve as a warning shot for the likes of ourselves.”