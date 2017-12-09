Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson branded Kyle Lafferty’s winner for Hearts against his side at Tynecastle on Saturday as “comical”.

“I don’t think there was anything in the game,” Robbo said in the wake of the 1-0 defeat.

“The goal is comical to be honest with you.

There’s a foul on Allan (Campbell) in the middle of the pitch and he gets scythed down.

“I’ve seen that one back. I’ve been told there’s a handball in it as well. I haven’t seen it so I can’t comment on that.

“But Cedric Kipre slips and then Carl McHugh slips when Kyle’s going nowhere.

“So it’s frustrating to lose a goal like that, believe me that’s frustrating.

“I thought we dominated large bits of it without really hurting them.

“We dominated the ball at times without our so called ball players stepping up to the plate and making something happen.

“So that’s the frustrating bit about it. You come to Tynecastle, have that much ownership of the game and come out with nothing.”

Robbo said that losing Chris Cadden (hamstring) and Alex Fisher (concussion) to injury had been a real blow to his side’s hopes in Gorgie.

“But we won’t use that as excuses,” he said.

“We can be better in the final third. I think the least we deserved today was a point.

“But we didn’t so we need to pick ourselves up.

“We need to be better in the final third, makes things happen and take the game to people a bit more positively as we’ll have to do on Wednesday night against Partick.”

Robbo said he hoped goalkeeper Trevor Carson would be fit again to face bottom club Thistle in Maryhill.

The ’Well gaffer said he couldn’t put young keeper PJ Morrison on the bench at Tynecastle due to a “ridiculous” SPFL rule dictating that Morrison could only come back from a loan at Clyde to play for ’Well’s under-20s side as part of any recall.