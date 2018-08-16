Man of match Gael Bigrimana: I can’t believe Motherwell lost to Accies

Motherwell midfielder Gael Bigirimana reckons Saturday’s harsh 1-0 home defeat by Hamilton Accies illustrates the crazy nature of football.

The Steelmen bossed long spells but failed to take their chances before being stunned when Accies sub Steven Boyd brilliantly volleyed in a second half winner in this largely turgid Scottish Premiership derby at Fir Park.

“I can’t believe we lost that game,” said the 24-year-old Burundian. “That’s the frustrating thing and that’s the career that we’re in.

“Other days we can play awful and we get wins, just like has happened to Hamilton.

“You have to congratulate them on that goal which was outstanding but it’s very, very hard to take.

“I’ve been in that situation for me last season where I’ve started and we played well, we had chances but we didn’t take them.

“So I’ve been in that position but I just trust God that if we keep putting the work in and if I keep pushing hopefully I can help the team to give them confidence, spread that confidence around and as a team we will start taking our chances and winning games.”

Saturday’s defeat was Motherwell’s second from their opening two league fixtures and they are bottom of the table with no points and no goals scored.

But at least Bigi, for so long a bit part player, gave the fans a bit of hope with his man of the match display which saw him whip over dangerous setpiece balls and link the play well.

“My mindset this season is not to gain man of the match,” Bigi said. “It’s about influencing the game and making sure that my performance can give the team a chance to win.”