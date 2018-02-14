Main’s trip to Hampden remains on course says prolific Motherwell striker

Motherwell goal hero Curtis Main is confident the Steelmen can reach their second national cup final of the season in the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Ex-Portsmouth striker Main (25), credited with five goals in six games since joining last month, was on the mark again as the Betfred Cup runners-up sealed a home quarter-final with Hearts by beating Dundee 2-0 in a fifth round Scottish Cup tie at Dens Park.

Motherwell players celebrate going 2-0 up at Dundee on Saturday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

“Absolutely I’m confident we can reach the final,” he said. “There’s no reason why we can’t. We fancy ourselves against anybody.

“Five goals in six games is pleasing for myself personally to come in and hit the ground running, coinciding with great results for the club.

“So hopefully everything continues the way it is.

“I’ve been impressed with Scottish football since I’ve come in. I’ve found it a good league, I enjoy playing in it.

“I certainly haven’t found it easy, although the goals may suggest that.

“But definitely enjoyable and I’m just looking forward to the next game.”

Although TV pictures later appeared to show that Dundee defender Kevin Holt – under pressure from Main – had headed the ball into his own net for ’Well’s second goal, Main was claiming it.

The South Shields-born ace added: “That was mine I think, the last touch came off myself. There was a bit of confusion at the back there and the goal was needed as well at that point in the game.

“Dundee were just starting to get a foothold in the second half so it eased the pressure a little bit and it was a good time to score.”

Despite Motherwell eventually running out comfortable winners, Main stressed that a hard fought opening 45 minutes – featuring several robust challenges – had been tough.

“First half it was a real battle, a real cup game.

“There were a few tackles flying in, lots of aerial challenges so it was a proper old school cup game, but it was enjoyable and I’m glad we’re into the next round.

“I think goals at crucial times, they win football games, so we were fortunate today. We picked up goals at the right times and it was a very good performance.

“The Motherwell fans’ support was fantastic. They made themselves heard all game and that really helped, especially when you come to places like this.

“They helped drive us on in the last 10 minutes when we needed it.”

’Well resume their Premiership campaign this Saturday at home to fellow top six chasers Kilmarnock, who have been flying under manager Steve Clarke.

“It’s a massive game obviously,” Main said. “I think they’ve got a couple of games in hand. Hopefully we can pick up three points.

“They’ve obviously had a few good results recently so they’ll be full of confidence but if you look at the boys, so are we.

“So it should be a really good game.”