Main’s power reached high voltage to impress Motherwell manager Robinson!

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hailed the performances of his new signings in the 1-1 draw at Hearts, with goal hero Curtis Main picked out for special praise.

“I think the new signings have given us a really big lift,” Robinson said.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson (Pic by Michael Gillen)

“I thought Curtis Main was immense today, he was absolutely superb, worked his socks off.

“Hearts have a good back three, they haven’t conceded goals, but I thought Curtis was a real threat all day.

“It was two teams that are very organised and don’t concede many goals.

“It was always going to be setplays that probably won the game, although obviously we equalised.

“We told them about the setplays and the danger of what would be in the box. That’s something we have to get better at and learn from but we fought to the death.”

Despite the fact that Motherwell were seconds from defeat at Tynecastle, Robinson felt that a draw was the minimum result his troops merited.

“I thought it was thoroughly deserved,” he added.

“Overall in the game we had one v one with Tanner through on the keeper, Curtis Main through on the keeper, Petravicius misses from about three yards with a header.

“Curtis Main has another chance in the first half. Obviously the goal itself.

“So I think we thoroughly deserved a draw. As a matter of fact, I’m a wee bit disappointed we didn’t take all three points.”

Motherwell’s keenness to try and garner late points from Gorgie was illustrated by defender Aldred pushing up front late on.

“It was a match changing decision... from Tom!” Robbo added.

“You’re chasing in the last minute of the game, you throw everything at it and I think it rounds off the spirit we have in the place.

“The boys never give up. Sometimes they make mistakes but they give me 110 per cent every single match.”

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk