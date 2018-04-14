Magnificent Motherwell thump Aberdeen 3-0 to reach William Hill Scottish Cup final

Motherwell stormed into their second final of an incredible season with a fantastic 3-0 victory over Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Goals by Curtis Main (2) and Ryan Bowman gave 'Well a win which means that they have reached two major finals in the same season for only the second time in the club's 132-year history.

Ryan Bowman celebrates the fine strike which put Motherwell 2-0 up (Pic by Alan Murray)

The only other time this season's Betfred Cup runners-up did that was way back in season 1950-'51, when they won the League Cup and lost the Scottish Cup final.

So it is a momentous achievement for the Motherwell class of 2018, superbly managed by Stephen Robinson.

The Steelmen arrived in Glasgow's south side as 3/1 underdogs with the bookies, having lost 2-0 to the Dons in a Fir Park league encounter within the last fortnight.

And it was Aberdeen who looked the sharper team in the very early stages, with a fine early run and cross by Greg Stewart before the ball was cleared by the Motherwell rearguard.

Curtis Main scores the vital opening goal for the Steelman against Aberdeen at Hampden (Pic by Alan Murray)

The Dons' Ryan Christie then sent a left footed effort well wide from outside the box as the Granite City team enjoyed the majority of possession.

But Motherwell hit back and Liam Grimshaw produced a fine 12th minute run down the right flank which forced a corner.

Stevie May sliced a shot way off target for the Dons before the Steelmen took a sensational 19th minute lead when Richard Tait's strong foray down the left wing set up the prolific Main to bundle the ball in from close range.

The Motherwell fans at Hampden went wild when that goal went in and they were celebrating again just three minutes later.

Bowman's first effort was saved by keeper Joe Lewis but the former Gateshead volleyed in the rebound superbly with his left foot.

May was then put through at the other end shortly afterwards but his shot was superbly saved by Trevor Carson.

Bowman then had a great opportunity to put 'Well three up but he shot weakly at Lewis.

Allan Campbell, Main and Bowman then linked up superbly before Bowman's shot was blocked.

There was then a sickening injury for Aberdeen midfielder Chidiebere Nwakali, who was replaced by Gary Mackay-Steven.

And Mackay-Steven produced a positive impact almost immediately with a fine run which set up Main who sent a left footed effort well off target.

Aberdeen sent on Niall McGinn for Dominic Ball on the hour mark and McGinn soon set up Rooney for a shot which Carson saved.

But it was 'Well who netted the killer third on 65 minutes when Kari Arnason's clearance was charged down by Main who forged on and shot clinically past Lewis.

Beatles hit 'Twist and Shout was soon being belted out by large sections of jubilant Steelmen supporters.

Motherwell comfortably saw out a remaining few minutes littered with substitutions to book a place in the May 19 final against either Celtic or Rangers who contest the second semi-final tomorrow.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Grimshaw (MacLean 87), Cadden, Main (Newell 86), Bowman (Ciftci 79), Rose, Dunne, Aldred, Kipré, Campbell.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Crowd: 18,470