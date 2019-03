Follow the Motherwell Times' live blog from this afternoon's Lanarkshire derby (kick-off 3pm at Fir Park) as Motherwell try to record a second consecutive league win against the Accies.

The last Scottish Premiership instalment between these two local rivals ended in a 2-1 win for Motherwell at Hamilton in December.

But the Accies have improved recently under new manager Brian Rice so today's match looks likely to provide a sterner test for 'Well.