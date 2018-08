Find out who Motherwell FC under-20s get in the second round draw for the Irn Bru Cup which is taking place from 1pm.

See the link below for all the details from sports reporter Jonny Clark's live blog from the draw.

Click refresh to see the updates below.

The Motherwell youths had booked their place in the draw thanks to Tuesday night's fine 3-0 victory at East Stirling.