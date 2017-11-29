Late penalty denies Motherwell famous victory over Celtic

Motherwell were cruelly denied a victory against Celtic on Wednesday night when a controversial 88th minute penalty awarded by referee Willie Collum earned the Hoops a 1-1 draw.

The first chance went Motherwell's way when defender Peter Hartley headed over Chris Cadden's corner from the left.

Play soon raged to the other end, where Leigh Griffiths' shot was deflected wide.

Patrick Roberts of Celtic then went off with a mystery injury on nine minutes after crumpling in a heap in the centre circle and was replaced by Tom Rogic

Celtic then started to enjoy plenty of possession without creating too many chances, although a fine passing move set up Callum McGregor whose powerful shot was well blocked by Motherwell goalie Trevor Carson.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the events of Sunday's Betfred Cup final, sections of both sets of fans gave verbal abuse to Messrs Kipre and Scott Sinclair, who was a Celtic substitute.

The atmosphere in the stands was raucous, with the action on the park often engrossing but largely bereft of great scoring chances.

Rogic had a shot deflcetd wide by Hartley, before referee Wille Collum made himself unpopular with the home support by failing to book Celtic's Stuart Armstrong for a foul on Chris Cadden.

Rogic shot miles over Carson's bar and Forrest's strong burst was only stopped when his final effort at goal was blocked by the tireless Tait.

Dedryk Boyata volleyed well over at the back post after a long Griffiths free-kick from a central position.

Motherwell forced a couple of corners but were unable to create a clear chance, before the closest either team came to scoring just before half-time.

A fine sweeping Celtic move sent Kieran Tierney clean through on Carson, who produced a wonderful save to somehow turn his effort on goal over the bar.

And it was the Hoops on the attack from the start of the second half, with Tierney's early surge down the left wing leading to a cross which saw two efforts blocked.

Motherwell were continuing to battle hard and had a great chance when Louis Moult volleyed over from a Cadden cross following a mistake by Gordon, who had miscued his clearance to the far touchline.

McGregor shot wide following a Kipre error, before Griffiths sent a left footer off target.

'Well sub Craig Tanner shot weakly at Gordon and Motherwell soon stunned the champions by sensationally taking the lead when Tanner's free-kick was put into his own net by Lustig.

Sinclair had a run and shot easily saved and Rogic hit the inside of the post with a long ranger before Celtic won an 88th minute penalty for an alleged foul on McGregor.

And English striker Sinclair - booed relentlessly by the Motherwell supporters - struck home the penalty to earn Celtic a point and only just preserve their unbeaten domestic run which now extends to 66 domestic matches.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Hartley, Cadden, McHugh, Moult, Frear (Tanner 65), Dunne, Petravicius (Rose 45), Kipre, Campbell.

Referee: Willie Collum

Crowd: 9164