Kilmarnock 0 Motherwell 0

A large and bositerous travelling support of 1565 saw their Motherwell favourites draw 0-0 at a blustery Rugby Park on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The sides were squaring up just three days after Wednesday night's encounter in Ayrshire, which was abandoned with the game also goalless after 46 minutes due to heavy fog making visibility virtually impossible.

Just like Wednesday, Kilmarnock started better and missed a great chance on three minutes when Conor McAleny got on the end of Rory McKenzie's pass but shot well wide.

David Turnbull's corner for Motherwell then caused panic in the Killie box, with Richard Tait's overhead kick saved unconvincingly by Daniel Bachmann who almost fumbled the ball over the line.

Away striker Curtis Main brilliantly played Jake Hastie through on 14 minutes but the youngster's left footed strike was well saved by Bachmann.

Rory McKenzie was booked for a foul on Hastie, before McKenzie then showed his skill on the ball with a fine run ending with his low shot from outside the box stopped by Gillespie.

Chris Burke's left footer for Killie from outside the box flew just too high and wide on 26 minutes.

O'Donnell of Killie and Tait of Motherwell were then booked after squaring up at a corner.

Just before half-time Motherwell's Gboly Ariyibi had a powerful drive well saved by Bachmann after Allan Campbell's pass.

The second half saw Calum Waters have an early shot saved for Killie.

And there was a major let off for Motherwell when McKenzie's left foot shot came back off the bar after Burke had dispossessed Tait and crossed from the right.

The Steelmen replied with a low Turnbull drive turned round the post by Bachmann.

Gillespie was then called into action again to save substitute Eamonn Brophy's shot from a Burke delivery.

Bandaged Tom Aldred was booked for foul on Killie sub Jordan Jones on 82 minutes, before a powerful surge down the right by 'Well's Liam Grimshaw saw his driven cross gathered by Bachmann.

A swift late Killie breakaway saw Brophy shoot wildly over the bar and it ended goalless.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Aldred, Campbell, Main (Scott 74), Ariyibi (Frear 71), Grimshaw, Dunne, Gorri, Turnbull, Hastie.

Referee: John Beaton

Crowd: 6215