Keith Lasley says Motherwell are "hopeful" David Turnbull will sign contract extension

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley has revealed that the club are “very hopeful” that midfield sensation David Turnbull will sign a contract to stay at Fir Park beyond this season.

The 19-year-old Wishaw-born ace - whose existing deal expires in summer 2019 - has made a big impact early on in his senior career by scoring in the vital recent victories over St Mirren and Dundee.

Motherwell assistant gaffer Keith Lasley

And Lasley knows how important an acquisition Turnbull could be for the Steelmen’s continued success.

“The club are speaking to David at the moment,” Lasley said.

“We are very hopeful. Obviously we have discussed the boy’s talent.

“I know it’s an ongoing discussion at the moment and that’s all I can really say.

“I think the boy loves it here, he enjoys his football here.

“He knows he gets an opportunity here and he will continue to get that.

“We are still hopeful that something can be done. So watch this space.”