Irn-Bru Cup Player of Round Christian Mbulu is now eyeing spot in Motherwell first team

After starring in Motherwell Colts' historic run to the last eight, Irn-Bru Cup Player of the Round Christian Mbulu is eyeing a place in the Motherwell first team.

The 22-year-old defender scored a stunning goal as Colts kept a clean sheet in beating Irish outfit Sligo Rovers 2-0 on October 13, which helped the ex-Millwall ace pick up the third round accolade from the tournament sponsors this week.

And Mbulu, who joined the Steelmen from Millwall in the summer, is now hoping he impressed Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson enough to earn a place in the first team.

Mbulu said: “Moving away is going to help me man up. There are challenges, you’re not around your family or friends.

“You’re not coming here for a jolly up, you’re going to work hard, put your head down and try and get in the team.

”When you’re young you just want an opportunity to play and showcase what you’ve got.

“And I think that’s what this club does. You saw how well David Turnbull did last week.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to showcase what I’ve got and push on from there really.

“In training I’m against our starting first team strikers every week. So whoever I’m playing against (in the first team) is not going to be that much better.

“The goal in the Irn-Bru Cup was a plus. The main thing that’s going to get me into the team is if I defend well, keep clean sheets and if I’m strong and vocal.

“The gaffer says he’s impressed with how I’ve developed and when the chance comes I have to take it.”