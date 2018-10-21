Injury-time strike results in late heartbreak for ‘Well

Motherwell 0 St Johnstone 1

It was late heartbreak for Motherwell as Jason Kerr earned St.Johnstone all three points at Fir Park with a 92nd minute winner.

Liam Craig played a corner to the back post and Kerr got himself free to head home past Trevor Carson.

It was the visitors who had the best early chance to open the scoring.

Tony Watt went rushing in to the box after collecting a through ball from the midfield.

Watt was closely marked by Aaron Aldred, but he still got his shot off and it took a good save from the legs of Carson to keep the game level.

It was a physical affair and both sides were forced into substitutions early in the first half.

Chris Kane had to replace David McMillian for St.Johnstone before Aaron Taylor-Sinclair had to make way for Richard Tait for the hosts.

For the Steelmen it was the combination of Chris Cadden and Curtis Main that was the real danger in the first half.

Cadden was causing a lot of problems down the right wing and sending a number of inviting balls into the box.

Although a constant threat in the air, it was a chance from outside the box that Main came closest to scoring.

After picking up a throw in from the corner of the box, Main sent a cross-come-shot to the back post that Zander Clark had to extend to his full height to tip over the bar.

Motherwell’s best chance to open the scoring came from Andy Rose.

A deep free kick into the box by David Turnbull was met by the head of Rose, Clark was beaten but the ball rattle off the bar and was eventually cleared.

In the second half guilt edged chances were at a premium, Motherwell came closest to opening the scoring on the 49th minute.

A perfectly timed through ball by Turnbell put Main through on goal.

It looked for all the world that the big striker was going to burst the net as he brought the ball down on his chest, however, he eventually blazed his shot high over the bar.

Main came close again moments later. A shot from the edge of the box was driven well but it took a deflection on its way which was enough to take it off target and round the wrong side of the post.

St.Johnstone piled the pressure on as the game entered it’s late stages and they found the breakthrough with little time for Motherwell to respond.

Stephen Robinson will no doubt be frustrated by the way his defence allowed Kerr to get a free header after defending so well for the majority of the game.

The result now means it’s five games without a win in the league for the Steelmen.

There is now a 10 day wait for Motherwell’s next game when they travel to Paisley to take on St.Mirren.

It’s a vital game for the ‘Well with only one point and one place separating the two teams.