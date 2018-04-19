Injury crisis means Curtis Main is Motherwell's only fit striker

An injury crisis means that Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson faces having only one fit striker for this Saturday's Scottish Premiership trip to Dingwall.

George Newell is out for the season with a fractured cheekbone sustained against Aberdeen last Saturday, while Nadir Ciftci faces a week on the sidelines and Ryan Bowman has a virus which may stop him boarding the bus to face Ross County.

This means that Curtis Main is the only first team forward definitely available for a match which could see Motherwell guarantee their safety with a win.

"We are very, very limited at this moment in time," Robinson said.

"At this moment in time Curtis is probably our only fit striker.

"I don't have the resources to rest people."

Young striker James Scott is added to the squad will Lithuanian Deimantas Petravicius may get an opportunity in Dingwall.