In pictures: Motherwell’s Scottish Cup heroes

Magnificent Motherwell stormed into their second final of an incredible season with a fantastic 3-0 victory over Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Goals by Curtis Main (2) and Ryan Bowman gave ‘Well a win which means that they have reached two major finals in the same season for only the second time in the club’s 132-year history.

And our fantastic picture gallery from photographer Alan Murray captures the special day on the field, and off, as players and fans celebrated a momentous achievement.