Head injury to skipper Carl McHugh gives ’Well boss Stephen Robinson another headache

A head injury to Motherwell captain Carl McHugh at Ibrox on Wednesday night gave yet another headache to ’Well gaffer Stephen Robinson.

McHugh – out for five months last season due to a horror concussion injury – was substituted after just 18 minutes of the 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat to Rangers.

“Carl’s got a bit of concussion and he’s had a bit of history with that last season before I came here,” Robbo said. “So it’s something we can’t take a chance on.

“Again it adds to our injury list so roll on the first of January so we can sign players, regroup and get back to what we were doing before.”

Motherwell now face a massive home league derby against Hamilton Accies this Saturday.

“My message to the players is it’s now a huge game on Saturday for them because there’s no hiding place.

“We have to step up. Certain people’s form has dipped probably since the cup final.

“We’ve had injuries but that’s why you have a squad of players and some people have been nearly there, not quite good enough.

“They’ve had plenty of chances. I can’t fault anyone’s work rate, desire or application. That goes without saying, they’re all very good boys.

“But you live and die by your strikers, that’s the reality of it. You have to take chances when you come to places like Ibrox, Parkhead or Aberdeen and we haven’t done that.”