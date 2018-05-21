Griffiths, Petravicius and Plummer to be released by Motherwell FC on May 31

Motherwell's summer squad rebuilding plans have started early with the news that goalkeeper Russell Griffiths, winger Deimantas Petravicius and defender Ellis Plummer will be released when their contracts expire on May 31.

Under-20s starlets Luke Watt and Dylan King are also being allowed to go in 10 days' time, while Motherwell's existing loan deals with centre back Tom Aldred, striker Nadir Ciftci and left back Stephen Hendrie will expire when the summer transfer window opens again in early June.

Lithuanian winger Deimantas Petravicius played 14 times for Motherwell this season

Manager Stephen Robinson told the club website: "I would like to put on record my thanks to each of the lads leaving the club this week.

“Although Russell, Deimantas and Ellis weren’t regular starters in our first team for whatever reason, they contributed significantly by being great professionals and pushing those who were playing.

“I’d also like to record my appreciation to Tom, Nadir and Stephen, who joined us during the January window and helped us finish the season so strongly.

“We have been working on recruiting new players over the last few weeks.

"This summer will be different to last, where we made wholesale changes to the squad.

"We are more concentrated on fine tuning and tweaking certain areas, adding things we think we’re missing and that’s our mission.”