Freak David Turnbull goal earns Motherwell 2-1 win over Hearts for their sixth successive league victory

A freak last minute free-kick goal by David Turnbull earned Motherwell their sixth consecutive league win in Sunday lunchtime's live televised 2-1 success over Hearts at Fir Park, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Turnbull's swerving free-kick in injury time deceived Hearts keeper Colin Doyle to earn the Steelmen a priceless three points which moves them up a place to seventh in the latest Scottish Premiership standings.

Just before the goal, Hearts sub Ben Garuccio had been shown a straight red card for a foul on Liam Grimshaw for the concession of the free-kick which led to Turnbull's winner.

In front of a lively Fir Park crowd, the first goal effort of the afternoon had earlier come after seven minutes from the visitors when the dangerous Uche Ikpeazu sent an overhead kick well wide after Jake Mulraney's centre from the left.

But it was Motherwell who hit the front after 12 minutes when Jake Hastie rifled in his fifth goal for the club with a left foot shot from an Allan Campbell through ball. It was 'Well's first goal attempt of the game.

And it then almost got better for the hosts after Hearts had given the ball away, Motherwell striker Curtis Main surging forward and sending a left foot effort off target.

Motherwell, backed by a vociferous home support, had another goal effort on 28 minutes when Hastie's shot was comfortably saved by visiting custodian Colin Doyle after a Campbell through ball.

Hastie, clearly high on confidence, then lofted a long range left footed effort wide after Main's initial burst forward.

Motherwell keeper Mark Gillespie was called into action to turn an Oliver Bozanic shot around the post. Following the resultant corner, Jake Mulraney had an effort blocked by 'Well defender Charles Dunne.

And the Jambos' pressure paid off on 37 minutes when Ikpeazu's cross found Naismith, who cleverly lofted the ball in from 10 yards after an initial miskick.

The goal seemed to knock the wind out of the hosts' sails for a spell and Sean Clare shot off target after another powerful burst by Ikpeazu.

Level at half-time, Ariyibi used his pace to steamroller through the Hearts defence on 50 minutes but his final shot was straight at Doyle.

Hastie did brilliantly again when outmuscling Hearts defender Conor Shaughnesy and rifling in a left footer which Doyle turned round the post.

Turnbull then took a pass from young mate Hastie and sent in a left footer which Doyle tipped over at the expense of a corner. When Turnbull's flag kick came over, Main's header was cleared off the line by a defender.

The hosts then survived a double scare, firstly Ikpeazu's close range shot being saved by Gillespie, before a rare error by the home keeper saw him flap a Bozanic cross to Naismith who somehow blasted over from point blank range.

The Steelmen came so close to fashioning their second goal when Hastie's magnificent whipped cross found Turnbull whose close range shot was blocked.

But then came the late drama with the sending off and Turnbull's freak goal which sparked delirious scenes of celebration among the home contingent.



Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Aldred, Campbell, Main (Scott 80), Ariyibi (Frear 63), Grimshaw, Dunne, Gorri (McHugh 68), Turnbull, Hastie.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Crowd: 5091