Five reasons for optimism for Motherwell going in against Rangers this Sunday

A major test awaits Motherwell FC as a rampant Rangers side visit Fir Park on league duty this Sunday, but we reveal five reasons for Well fans to believe their favourites can get a positive result against the Ibrox giants.

1 The defence is looking much more solid. Peter Hartley is gaining match fitness with every game and – with Carl McHugh and Tom Aldred beside him – that is a formidable looking three-man central defence.

2 They’ve managed to retain the services of goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Carson is one of the top three goalkeepers in the league and the Northern Ireland international will present a formidable last barrier for Rangers to get past.

3 Motherwell look more creative in midfield now. With central midfielders Gael Bigirimana and Alex Gorrin pulling the strings in the centre and Elliott Frear racing down the left wing, Well are likely to create chances against Rangers this Sunday.

4 Better balance up front. Motherwell’s Curtis Main/Danny Johnson combination up top looks much more balanced than having Main and clone Conor Sammon together up there. Both men looked razor sharp in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Livingston and are a good bet to give Rangers’ backline a tough afternoon.

5 Well’s players are likely to give it that extra five per cent. Given the magnitude of the match, in front of a huge crowd in an electric atmosphere, being broadcast live around the world on BT Sport, the adrenaline will be pumping among Well’s stars and they’ll be buzzing to get going.