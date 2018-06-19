Ex-Plymouth Argyle left back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair joins Motherwell

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair is the latest addition to the Motherwell squad for the 2018/19 season.

The left back has joined up with Stephen Robinson's side after leaving Plymouth Argyle at the end of last campaign.

Taylor-Sinclair is best known for his previous spell in Scotland with Partick Thistle, with his standout performances bringing him to the attentions of a number of top clubs, and to the brink of a Scotland call-up, before Wigan Athletic won the fight for his signature in 2014.

"The manager got in touch with me early, straight after the season finished." said the 27-year-old, who has signed a one-year deal.

"When that happens, you feel wanted as a player. I'm delighted to come here."

Taylor-Sinclair moved from Wigan to Doncaster Rovers in 2015, making over 50 appearances before switching to Plymouth Argyle.

Under former 'Well player Derek Adams, the Scotsman played a further 29 games but says he's heading back to the Ladbrokes Premiership looking to nail down a regular starting berth.

"I just want to get games under my belt and get going," he added. "The manager has put his trust in me and I want to perform."

Taylor-Sinclair will wear the number three jersey in 2018/19. He will join up with his new team mates when they return to pre-season training on Wednesday.

"We're delighted to have secured Aaron's services," manager Stephen Robinson added.

"He has an excellent pedigree, both here in the top flight and at a good level in England. His style of play fits perfectly into how we try to approach the game and we're looking forward to working with him."