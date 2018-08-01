Early goals are perfect platform for Sammon

Motherwell striker Conor Sammon has praised his team-mates for their help in getting his Fir Park career off to a successful start.

The 31-year-old Dubliner followed his double against Queen of the South with the match-clinching third at Clyde on Saturday as Well safely negotiated their Betfred Cup group.

Connor Sammon celebrates

And Sammon says the quality of service from his team-mates has been key.

He said after Saturday’s win: “As a striker, especially when you come to a new team, you’re looking to get your first for the club as quickly as you can and then build on it, so I’m delighted to have got on the scoresheet again.

“It’s just a good habit to get into and just breeds confidence. You go into the next game looking to score as many as you can and help the team and with the players that we’ve got here, it’s easy for me to see that they create a lot of chances.

“As a striker it’s a dream to play in a team that’s creating as many chances as we are.”

Having signed on a season-long loan from Hearts, Sammon makes a quick return to the capital this Sunday as Well kick off their league campaign against Hibs at Easter Road.

Sammon would like nothing more to continue his scoring run and help Well to a win over his parent club’s city rivals. And he believes they are more than capable of returning with all three points.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s always a good stadium to play at, there’s a good atmosphere and I’ve no doubt our fans will bring big numbers to that game.

“It will be a tough game, they’re a good side. But we’re a good side ourselves and we know that we can give opposition teams a lot of trouble when we play to our strengths.”