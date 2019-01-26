David Turnbull penalty gives Motherwell win 1-0 against Dundee at Dens Park

Motherwell earned a hard fought 1-0 success at Dens Park in Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash, writes Craig Goldthorp.

David Turnbull's emphatic second half penalty won it for Motherwell and delighted a 300-strong away support.

The result - Motherwell's second win in the space of four days - keeps the ninth placed Steelmen in contention for a coveted top six place.

But to say the first half in the City of Discovery wasn't a classic is an understatement, with scoring chances at a premium during the opening 45 minutes.

Motherwell striker Curtis Main shot just wide with his right foot on 28 minutes after the ball broke to him following a good build-up by the Steelmen.

Martin Woods then skewed a left footed effort horribly wide for the home team on 28 minutes as the Dark Blues aserted their authority.

Motherwell's Liam Grimshaw was booked for a foul on Andy Dales on the far touchline as Dundee enjoyed a good spell.

Jake Hastie then produced a fine run for 'Well before half-time but he was tackled after making his final delivery into the box.

Dundee wasted a terrific scoring chance just before half-time when Nelson snatched his right footer wide of goal from a great position after visiting defender Charles Dunne had missed a through ball.

The second half started with Dundee on the attack, with Aldred blocking a Dales shot at the expense of a corner. When Roarie Deacon's cross came over, Alex Gorrin made a vital interception to save the Steelmen.

Ryan Inniss headed just wide from a Nathan Ralph cross from the left for the hosts, before the Steelmen replaced Gboly Ariyibi with Elliott Frear

After Dundee were frustrated when Nelson's shot was on target but inadvertently blocked by his own player Dales, Motherwell broke up the park to take the lead.

Sub Frear was fouled in the box by Inniss and Turnbull then stepped up to confidently strike the ball into the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

Good build-up play by Turnbull and Allan Campbell set up Frear for a low shot which skimmed wide of the far post.

Play then raged to the other end where Deacon's left footer from the edge of the box was only just too high.

After Bigirimana replaced Hastie, Main's attempted lob over home keeper Seny Dieng was clutched by the Dundee custodian.

Deacon's powerful high shot then brought out a fine stop from Gillespie.

Motherwell survived a strong penalty shout for Dunne's aerial challenge on Deacon, as the home crowd roared on their favourites.

A minute into stoppage time, Dundee sub Miller had a shot deflected for a corner, which Gillespie clawed away at the concession of another corner on the far side.

But Motherwell held on for the win.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Aldred, Campbell, Main, Ariyibi (Frear 53), Grimshaw, Dunne, Gorrin, Turnbull (McHugh 79), Hastie (Bigirimana 71).

Crowd: 4887

Referee: Willie Collum