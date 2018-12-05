Danny Johnson's stunning 87th minute goal earns Motherwell 1-1 draw against Celtic

A dramatic 87th minute equaliser by Danny Johnson earned Motherwell a 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw against Celtic at a cold and foggy Fir Park on Wednesday evening, writes Craig Goldthorp.

In truth, this was a great point for the Steelmen as Celtic dominated the game for long spells and Motherwell suffered injuries to defenders Peter Hartley, Liam Donnelly and Adam Livingstone.

Andy Rose conceded the first half penalty for a foul on Ryan Christie

Hartley - who was only just returning from suspension - limped off after just five minutes and was replaced by Andy Rose.

And the Steelmen's injury curse early on didn't end there. With Motherwell defender Liam Donnelly off the park crocked, Celtic took the lead just before the 13-minute mark when Ryan Christie strode through to shoot home after a Kieran Tierney pass.

Crocked Donnelly was duly replaced by youngster Adam Livingstone.

Motherwell wasted a great chance to equalise after 15 minutes when David Turnbull shot over the bar after being teed up by Liam Grimshaw.

Conor Sammon was a surprise starter up front for Motherwell

There was then a major let off for the hosts when Celtic defender Benkovic shot home with his left foot following a 24th minute corner, but referee Kevin Clancy disallowed the 'goal' for a foul on Tom Aldred.

Clancy then booked Motherwell players Livingstone, Johnson and Campbell in quick succession, for fouls on Gamboa, Tierney and Gamboa (again) respectively.

But the home fans were then cheering when home goalkeeper Mark Gillespie made a stunning penalty save from leigh Griffiths after 39 minutes. The spot kick was awarded for Andy Rose's foul on Christie.

With the Hoops leading 1-0 at half-time, Celtic's Jonny Hayes then came close on 50 minutes when his backheel was cleared off the line by Richard Tait.

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson encourages his troops against Celtic on Wednesday night

In a more even second half, Motherwell youngster Turnbull produced a fine 65th minute run before shooting wide on 65 minutes.

Johnson's snap header then went over for the hosts before sub Livingstone sustained an injury and was replaced by Curtis Main.

Motherwell had a golden opportunity to equalise on 81 minutes when Sammon pounced on a misplaced Odsonne Edouard pass, ran through and had a left footed effort saved by Craig Gordon.

But 'Well netted a sensational 87th minute equaliser when a long punt forward was played on by Turnbull for Johnson to score with a stunning first time left footed effort from outside the box.

The home fans went wild as they realised that this was a magnificent point against all the odds.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, McHugh, Aldred, Hartley (Rose 5), Campbell, Grimshaw, Sammon, Donnelly (Livingstone 13) (Main 71), Johnson, Turnbull.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Crowd: 8433