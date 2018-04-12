Curtis Main looking for place in Motherwell FC folklore by winning Scottish Cup

Motherwell FC striker Curtis Main hopes to earn a place in club folklore by winning the William Hill Scottish Cup in his first season with the Steelmen.

Main, speaking ahead of this Saturday's semi-final against Aberdeen, wasn't even born when 'Well last lifted the trophy back in 1991 with a famous 4-3 Hampden final triumph over Dundee United after extra time.

"It's a place in history," Main said.

"Winning cups, that's what it does.

"It's a long time ago since Motherwell did that.

"Everybody's fully aware of that in the dressing room, the staff and the players.

"So everybody's on board with the fact that if you can get through this game then you're into the final and it's a one off game.

"It's a chance to put your name into the club's history."

Aberdeen will be without suspended trio Graeme Shinnie, Kenny McLean and Shay Logan and Main thinks that could have an impact on the match.

"Obviously it will impact what they do," added the 25-year-old ex-Portsmouth striker.

"Their selection, their shape and how they go about the game.

"Obviously we're missing our captain (Carl McHugh) as well so that's a big blow but these things happen.

"So you have to deal with it and whoever deals with it best will probably come out on top."