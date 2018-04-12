Craig Brown reckons cup semi will go to extra time and penalties at Hampden

Former Motherwell and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown reckons this Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final between the two sides is too close to call.

Brown (77) doesn’t think Aberdeen’s recent 2-0 Premiership win against the Steelmen at Fir Park has any bearing going into the crunch contest at Hampden Park.

“I think the game will go to extra time and penalties,” Brown said.

“It is as close as that.

“I don’t think you can read too much into the game the other week where Motherwell were out of sorts and Aberdeen found it straightforward.

“It won’t be like that at Hampden I’m sure.

“Aberdeen are the more experienced side, but one thing Motherwell have is determination and a willingness to work for each other.”

Brown, who is currently a non executive director at Aberdeen, reckons that Motherwell are missing ex-striker Louis Moult – who netted 50 goals in two-and-a-half seasons at the club before joining Preston North End for £450,000 in January – but thinks that replacement Curtis Main is also a fine player.

“Moult was the talisman but I rate Main quite highly,” Brown said.

“He did well against Aberdeen recently and looks a serious threat.”

Brown also said he found it incredible that Moult, a standout in the Scottish Premiership before moving down south, had regularly been stuck on the substitute bench for English Championship outfit Preston.

The former Scotland manager said that this was a fate which also befell current Aberdeen striker Stevie May, who struggled to make an impact at Deepdale before joining the Dons last year.

Brown said: “There is definitely a gulf between Scottish and English football. The standard down there is an awful lot higher.”