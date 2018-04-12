Craig Brown: Dons can cope in semi-final minus key trio

Craig Brown reckons that Aberdeen should be able to cope without key suspended trio Graeme Shinnie, Kenny McLean and Shay Logan in this Saturday’s semi-final against Motherwell.

Ex-’Well boss Brown, now an Aberdeen director, said: “Losing Shinnie means that Aberdeen will be without a dynamic captain.

“He plays a bit like Keith Lasley (current ’Well assistant boss who starred for the Steelmen when Brown was manager), the way he’s up for everything and controlling games. Shinnie is not easy to replace and nor is McLean, that’s a good chunk of midfield.

“Logan has done very well offensively and he’s been the first pick in every game.

“These three guys are going to be missed but the manager Derek McInnes has assembled a very strong squad so he should be able to put a powerful team out.”

Motherwell also don’t have their troubles to seek on the injury front, with key defender Peter Hartley and top scorer Craig Tanner both out for the season, captain Carl McHugh suspended and injury doubts over defender Charles Dunne, midfielder Allan Campbell (the club’s Young Player of the Year) and striker Nadir Ciftci.

But at least goalkeeper Trevor Carson – named the club’s Player of the Year on Saturday night – is available and will present a formidable barrier for the Dons after a brilliant season which has seen him record 15 clean sheets already.