Comment: Memories of Louis Moult-inspired Motherwell FC win at Celtic Park in December 2015

Fans of Celtic and Motherwell can revel in the fact that their favourites are among the 10 'best' teams in Europe at this moment in time, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Both sides have won their last six league games, prompting online website WhoScored.com to reveal that they are currently two of just seven teams in the continent on such a wonderful streak.

The Hoops have seen off St Mirren, Hamilton Accies, St Johnstone (twice), Hibernian and Kilmarnock without conceding a goal, while Motherwell have defeated Hamilton, Hibernian, Dundee, Livingston, St Mirren and Hearts.

So something has to give this Sunday, when the pair meet at Celtic Park on Scottish Premiership duty.

Motherwell's recent record against Celtic is less than glorious, with Celtic having won eight out of the sides' last 11 meetings (with three draws at Fir Park) and the Steelmen's last success coming via a shock 2-1 league win at Parkhead in December 2015.

That game over three years ago represented the very first time I'd reported on a Motherwell game at Parkhead as a Motherwell Times journo and it proved to be an incredible day as 'Well won their first game in Glasgow's East End since 2007!

With the visitors rated as 18/1 no hopers by some bookies firms, I had been preparing myself for the worst, especially when Nir Bitton's deflected shot gave the champions the lead early in the second half.

But two goals by fans' favourite Louis Moult - one a penalty - sensationally turned the match around in Motherwell's favour and resulted in delirium in the away end.

