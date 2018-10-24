Chris Cadden backs under fire Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson

Motherwell winger Chris Cadden insists that the dressing room is right behind manager Stephen Robinson and believes that his team’s fortunes will turn around, writes David Marshall.

Speaking after ’Well went down to a late 1-0 loss against St Johnstone at Fir Park on Saturday, Cadden believes that results will improve if the performances keep up.

He said: ”It’s time for the boys to stand up, but I’ve got no worries that it’s a great group of boys in there.

“We’re really behind the gaffer, we put in a really decent performance in the first half but sometimes things aren’t going your way.

“I’d be more worried if we weren’t putting in the performances and getting beat, but the performances have been decent.

“We’ve got to stick in, knuckle down and work hard and I know the boys will do that over the next 10 days.”

Losing the game to a last minute goal was a bitter pill for the Steelmen to swallow.

They passed up on two really good opportunities to break the deadlock when Andy Rose hit the bar with a header and Curtis Main blazed over when clear on goal.

On his team’s missed chances, Cadden said: “We missed ours, they took theirs. It’s the hardest thing about the game trying to score goals.

“Things aren’t going our way at the moment, but it’s a really good group of honest hard working boys. We’ll be fine, we just need to get our head down and work harder.”

Saturday’s result means that it is now five league games without a win for Motherwell who are also yet to record a home league victory. They have 10 days until their next game against St Mirren who are only a point behind Motherwell in 11th in the Scottish Premiership.

Cadden believes that there has been an element of bad luck following the team this season but he believes that they will make things right.

He said: “We’re maybe conceding more than we did last season and not scoring as many.

“But it’s only October, we’ve had a tough run of games, we’ll be fine but it’s time for the boys to stand up, myself included.

“I just can’t wait to get back out there and get this run stopped because it’s not nice.”

Cadden put in a commendable performance himself before being substituted in the 62nd minute.

He was a constant menace bombing up and down the right wing and put a number of good balls in the box.

Cadden said: “I played well, that’s what I was trying to do work hard and get crosses in the box and create goals.

“I was happy with myself.”

Despite Cadden’s optimism, it’s been a grim run for the Steelmen which will need to change with positive results in their next two outings against St Mirren and Dundee.