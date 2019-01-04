Chat with ex-Carlisle coach swayed Ryan Bowman to move to Exeter City

Departed Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman has revealed that a chat with a youth coach at his former club Carlisle United paved his move to Exeter City.

Bowman (27) ended his two-and-a-half year stay at Fir Park after speaking to Eric Kinder, now assistant to Matt Taylor at English League Two outfit Exeter.

“There was a couple of clubs ringing up about me as I was coming to the end of my contract with Motherwell and I thought it was time for a change,” said Ryan.

“I spoke to the manager a few times and he sold the club to me really well. Eric Kinder is here too and I worked with him at youth team level and that was a big part in why I joined as well. I am just delighted to get started.

“Matt seems like a really nice guy and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Bowman – part of the Motherwell side which reached two cup finals last season – has struggled for form during an injury hit campaign which has seen him net just two goals.

And the former Gateshead attacker revealed that he felt he needed a fresh start in his career.

He added: “When I heard there was interest, I was always looking at the results and it is an exciting time for the club.

“Hopefully, we can push towards League One and I can be a big part of that and score as many goals as I can.

“I like to think I am a target man. I hold the ball up, win my headers and link-up play and obviously score goals.

“That is the main thing the fans want to see from a striker and hopefully I can give them that.”

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said: “Ryan is a player who always gives you 100 per cent every game.

“He is industrious and unselfish and has been throughout his time at Motherwell.

“However, with the current options we have in attack, it’s my view that we need to change it up for the second half of the season and that’s what we intend to do.”