Charles Dunne: Motherwell squad all believe in top six finish this season

Motherwell may have lost 1-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, but the return of defender Charles Dunne after injury was a major plus, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Dunne (25) produced a solid display in Edinburgh and he still believes he can help ninth placed ’Well to a top six finish this season.

“The Hearts game was quite tough to be fair,” said Dunne, who had last played for the first team in the 1-0 home defeat by St Johnstone on October 20. “They started off fast so I was quite tired from the start.

“But I got more into the game so it wasn’t too bad.

“I did well but when we lose I don’t really care about my form. I’d rather play rubbish and we win.

“We’re all disappointed. We dominated large parts of the game but we just couldn’t get that breakthrough that we deserved.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing, I don’t see why we can’t still finish in the top six this season.

“All of us in the changing room believe that we can do it.

“We’ve just got to take the positives from the game, take it into next week (Motherwell visit St Johnstone this Saturday) and keep it going forward.

“The manager will keep us focused and ready for St Johnstone next week.”

The ex-Oldham Athletic defender acknowledged that the loss to Hearts was made even more frustrating by the fact that the only goal by Peter Haring was fortunate as the ball had hit Dunne’s shoulder on its way into the net.

Major pain for ’Well also came via referee Willie Collum’s decision to disallow Curtis Main’s brilliant left footed first half ‘goal’ as he adjudged Main had fouled Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona in the build-up.