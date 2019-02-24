Celtic 4-1 Motherwell: Tom Aldred and Carl McHugh both crocked as Steelmen defeated at Parkhead

A brave Motherwell side went down to a 4-1 defeat against champions Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Motherwell gained a lifeline through Gboly Ariyibi's controversial second half strike, but the Steelmen were killed off late on by a stunning Odsonne Edouard free-kick and an Oliver Burke goal.

There was a great atmosphere at a packed Parkhead between two teams who had won their previous six league games and an early Motherwell foray saw Ariyibi set up Allan Campbell whose drive was blocked by Kris Ajer.

The dangerous Ariyibi then robbed Ewan Henderson on 13 minutes but shot over from outside the box.

Celtic's Edouard was then booked for an aerial foul on Tom Aldred, who left the park with blood streaming from a head wound and was replaced by Carl McHugh.

And the hosts went ahead just after the half hour when Scott Sinclair volleyed in after a left wing cross.

Celtic had a head of steam up now and Motherwell keeper Mark Gillespie blocked Edouard's low shot after a James Forrest through ball.

Celtic went 2-0 up on 36 minutes when Edouard headed in Henderson's cross from the right.

The champions were in major control now and Henderson's 43rd minute cross found Forrest whose shot was palmed over by Gillespie.

Two down at the interval, Motherwell got back in the game early in the second half when Scott's initial shot was parried by keep Scott Bain to Ariyibi, who scored the rebound.

But Celtic were furious with Scott at the goal as they thought Motherwell were throwing the ball back to them from a throw-in. Their fans greeted the goal - which was allowed to stand by referee Kevin Clancy - with howls of derision.

Turnbull's powerful 20-yarder went just wide of the right post on the hour as the Steelmen threatened again.

And youngster Scott went off to a crescendo of boos as he was replaced by Conor Sammon on 64 minutes.

The Steelmen remained a threat and Turnbull's back post header was comfortably saved by Bain after Hastie's cross from the left.

Motherwell were having a good spell but they were killed off after 87 minutes when Edouard lashed a fantastic 25-yard free-kick in off the bar.

And it got worse when sub Oliver Burke shot in after a Forrest pass.

Motherwell almost netted a second goal of their own in injury time but Sammon shot wide from close range after more brilliant wing play from Ariyibi.

Celtic broke swiftly to the other end where Sinclair's final shot was blocked by Gillespie.

Motherwell remain eighth and will be hoping to bounce back at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.



Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Aldred (McHugh 23) (Donnelly 77), Campbell, Ariyibi, Grimshaw, Dunne, Gorri, Turnbull, Hastie, Scott (Sammon 64).

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Crowd: 58,604