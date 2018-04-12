Campbell, Ciftci and Dunne could all return for 'Well in Aberdeen semi-final

Motherwell stars Allan Campbell, Nadir Ciftci and Charles Dunne could all return from injury to take part in this Saturday's crunch William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The trio missed last Saturday's 0-0 Premiership draw against St Johnstone in Perth but are back in contention for the eagerly anticipated Hampden clash against the Dons, which kicks off at 12.15pm.

Nadir Ciftci is on loan to Motherwell from Celtic until the end of the season

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said today (Thursday): "They are in contention.

"Charles will be a late shout. He'll join in training today.

"Allan has trained so we're confident Allan will have no reaction to it.

"And Nadir trained yesterday for the first time. They've all got a real chance of being involved.

Charles Dunne has had a fine season for the Steelmen

"Obviously the boys that came in did themselves no harm whatsoever and it leaves me with some difficult decisions."

The last four tie against the Dons is expected to be a close encounter, with the prospect of extra time and penalties if the sides can't be separated after 90 minutes.

Robbo added: "You can practice all you want.

"Having had the experience of being to the Euros and seeing people rifle it into the top corners and things, it doesn't always work if you've got a crowd there and the pressure's on.

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson can become only the second 'Well boss in history to lead the team to two cup finals in the same season.

"We'll be well aware who we want to take the penalties. It just depends who 'A' is on the pitch at that stage and who's feeling confident."

When asked if there was any progress on contract negotiations with defender Cedric Kipre, Robbo replied: "We are in negotiations with four players at the minute and we hope to have some announcements later on in the week."