Cadden back in fold for Motherwell as they take on Ross County tonight

Eighth-placed Motherwell are in Scottish Premiership action tonight (Wednesday) in a home clash against bottom club Ross County.

The Fir Parkers go into the game seven points ahead of the struggling Highlanders, but are boosted by the return from injury of Scotland under-21 midfielder Chris Cadden.

“I’ve said from the start of the season our goal was to stay in the division," said Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

“Even when we were sitting third and in the cup final.

“It is a big, big game for us. We are under no illusions it’s going to be a tough game.

“They will be thinking that they can start closing gaps.

“For us to win that game gives us a real margin between us and them so it’s a big incentive.

Peter Hartley and Richard Tait will miss the County game through suspension, but Cadden is back in the fold having trained for 10 days and new defender Tom Aldred is also fit.

But winger Elliott Frear is still a week away from match fitness.

Follow @CGoldthorp_MT on Twitter for live match updates.