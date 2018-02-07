Boss Robbo: Motherwell striker Curtis Main 'not happy' despite scoring against St Johnstone

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has praised ‘perfectionist’ Curtis Main, who was disappointed despite scoring his fourth goal in five matches.

The English striker shot home the Steelmen’s clincher in last night’s deserved 2-0 home win over St Johnstone, but he missed numerous other chances.

Robbo said: “He’s not happy with himself. He’s beating himself up that he should have had more goals.

“Which in effect he probably should have done. He’s hit the crossbar and had a couple of chances that he expected himself to score but that’s good.

“That’s the standards we want.

“We’ve had a lot of chances over the period of December and we haven’t taken them.

“But when you bring quality strikers in like Nadir, Curtis and Craig Tanner who was excellent when he came on then they’re the difference at times.

“It says a lot for our recruitment. We haven’t spent any money on any players.

“Don’t forget Tom Aldred as well who was excellent at the back.”

Robinson was over the moon that Tuesday’s win vaulted Motherwell back into the Premiership top six.

“There’s teams below us that have games in hand but it’s better to have the points,” he said.

“We have only lost one game in six and we look a real solid side again.”

The gaffer also lauded the night’s other goalscorer, young midfielder Allan Campbell who put Motherwell ahead against Saints with his second goal for the club.

Robbo added: “Absolutely brilliant, the wee man inspires me.

“Sometimes when the game’s dead and it’s a night like that where you’re asking the crowd to come out again and pay more money and the atmosphere’s not as good as it possibly is on some occasions, he absolutely inspiresme and the other players.

“To be one of the youngest players on the pitch and to be doing that is a huge credit to the boy.”