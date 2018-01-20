Bizarre own goal helps Motherwell comfortably see off Hamilton Accies to book place in next round of cup

A new-look Motherwell outfit booked their place in the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup with a comfortable 2-0 home success over local rivals Hamilton Accies on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Steelmen - fielding new signings Tom Aldred, Nadir Ciftci and Curtis Main - recorded their first win in 10 matches and gained revenge for their 3-1 league reverse to Accies in the final game before the winter break.

And Motherwell got off to a dream start inside two minutes of this rematch with as crazy an own goal as you're ever likely to see.

Accies defender Scott McMann, under no pressure, guided his left footed passback attempt from the edge of the 18-yard line wide of visiting keeper Gary Woods and into the far corner to gift Motherwell a one-goal advantage.

The Steelmen looked the sharper team in the early stages and almost went two up on 12 minutes when Charles Dunne's imposing header after Craig Tanner's corner from the right was blocked near the goal line.

Aldred then hooked a shot just wide after Tanner's free-kick from the left, before Tanner was booked for a foul on Dougie Imrie.

Motherwell were then denied a good penalty shout for McMann's challenge on Tanner, with the Steelmen soon producing a fine move which culminated in Main shooting over an Allan Campbell pass after a slick build-up also involving Ciftci.

The hosts produced another fine attack which saw Andy Rose and Campbell involved in setting up Main, whose cross to the back post was sent wide by Richard Tait.

But the Steelmen did go two up on 33 minutes when Tanner confidently slotted home a penalty awarded for Alex Gogic's foul on Main following a quick throw-in.

Accies kept plugging away and home keeper Trevor Carson had to be alert to save David Bingham's header just two minutes later.

There was then disappointment for 'Well debutant Aldred as his debut was cut short when he went off injured and was replaced by Stevie Hammell.

Carson then blocked a powerful Templeton shot in the final action of the opening half.

Two up at the interval, Motherwell remained in the ascendancy at the start of the second half as Ciftci's short corner to Tait led to the right back's cross being met by the head of Cedric Kipre whose header was off target.

Tait's 55th minute cross from the left was then cleared to Carl McHugh, whose right footed shot from 18 yards went just wide.

Campbell then volleyed off target after Tait's cross had been cleared, before McHugh's looping header after Tanner's setpiece came back off the bar.

After an impressive display, Main went off to a tremendous ovation from the home fans when he was replaced by Alex Fisher after 76 minutes.

And sub Fisher nearly got his name on the scoresheet soon afterwards when his left footed effort from close range was blocked by Woods after brilliant wing play and a backheel from Tanner.

Motherwell comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to book their place in the next round.



Motherwell: Carson, Tait, McHugh, Main (Fisher 76), Rose, Dunne, Aldred (Hammell 36), Kipre, Campbell, Ciftci (Bigirimana 65), Tanner.

Referee: Craig Thomson

Crowd: 4725