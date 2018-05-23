Bigi: This free-kick could have spurred comeback

Motherwell ace Gael Bigirimana reflected on the agonising Hampden moment when his free-kick came back off the crossbar against Celtic.

Burundian midfielder Bigi (24) was unlucky with an effort which, had it gone in, would have given Motherwell a sniff of a draw with 12 minutes left of the William Hill Scottish Cup final which they lost 2-0.

“I saw what Craig Gordon (Celtic goalkeeper) was trying to do – push the wall more to the side so he could see more of the ball,” Bigirimana

said.

“I was just trying to aim at the target and obviously it’s hit the post.

“I thought it was heading to the top corner, but in the blink of an eye it hit the post.

“Sometimes on days like this in those sort of moments the ball goes in.

“And maybe that will make the game even more intense for both teams and for the fans.

“It could have given a great finale to the match but it wasn’t meant to be.”

When asked if he would struggle to sleep on Saturday night for thinking about the free-kick, Bigi replied: “Obviously those thoughts can always pop in your head but you’ve just got to renew your mind and it’s gone.

“You can’t change the past.”

Bigi and his team-mates are remaining positive after finishing runners-up in two cup competitions this season.

“We’ve had a great season as a team and as a club,” he said. “And we’re going to benefit from this, even though it doesn’t seem like we will because it’s a loss.

“Sometimes you get stronger and better when you’ve been knocked down.

“And you’ve just got to get up again.

“I think we can build on this. For the majority of the players it’s been their first season in Scotland.

“It’s been a team that’s been brought together.

“So you can take so much confidence and credit for it, looking forward to the future.”

