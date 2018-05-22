Be sure to pick up your bumper eight-page commemorative William Hill Scottish Cup final pullout!

Be sure to pick up your copy of the Motherwell Times from tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, priced just 95p, as it includes a special commemorative eight-page pullout reviewing Motherwell FC's brave but ultimately unsuccessful effort to win Saturday's William Hill Scottish Cup final as they went down 2-0 to Celtic.

Featuring interviews with Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, players Allan Campbell, Richard Tait, Gael Bigirimana, Ryan Bowman and many more 'Well stars, this bumper pullout is packed with action pictures, statistics, player ratings and even an exclusive interview with an Australia-based Motherwell fan who travelled no fewer than 9500 miles to be at Hampden!

The pullout comes at the end of an amazing season for the Steelmen which has seen them finish runners-up in both national cup competitions and finish a creditable seventh in the league.

It's been a real rollercoaster ride and the Motherwell Times has been there all the way to bring you every slice of the action.

Roll on next season!