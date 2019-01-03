Andy Rose reckons Motherwell derby win at Hamilton Accies was perfect send-off

Motherwell midfielder Andy Rose was thrilled after winning a local derby in his final game for the club before moving to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Last Saturday’s vital 2-1 success at Hamilton Accies stirred the emotions for the Australia-born United States resident, who has been offered the chance of employment before his green card expires.

“It was massively emotional thinking this was my last game for Motherwell,” Rose told the Times and Speaker.

“This club has meant so much to me. For 18 months I would say it’s been one of the best clubs in my career.

“It’s the people that make the football club and it’s an absolute pleasure to be part of this group.

“It’s a great group of guys and great staff that pour absolutely everything into the club.

“And I think a lot of those guys are destined for bigger and better things in the long run.

“But it’s a fantastic place to be. I’ve loved representing the fans.

“And certainly to go out with a win is a great feeling.”

Rose could hardly have had a better send-off, with a travelling army of 2250 raucous Motherwell fans effectively turning the match at Accies’ Hope Stadium into a ‘home’ fixture.

“This game was all about getting three points,” Rose said.

“We felt that when they beat us 1-0 at our place earlier in the season that we were sort of robbed a little bit.

“So we felt there was a need to get those points back.

“But also the situation we’re in as a group this season, we needed points on the board so obviously we can go into the winter break in a slightly better position and a stronger mentality than maybe we had before.