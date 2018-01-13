A spokesman for the agency representing Motherwell striker Louis Moult has revealed that moving to either Aberdeen or Rangers was “not an option” for the ace.

Moult (25) instead joined English Championship side Preston North End on a three-and-a-half-year deal for £450,000, a highly respectable transfer fee for ’Well to receive for a player with only five months left on his contract.

And a representative of the World In Motion sports management company told the Motherwell Times that the two Scottish rivals had been wasting their time as the forward didn’t want a “sideways move” by remaining in Scotland.

“Personally I don’t think moving to another team in Scotland was an option,” our source said.

“Louis wants to raise the bar. He wants to test himself by playing at the best level.

“The SPFL is massively challenging but Louis has done that.

“Going to the English Championship is furthering his career.

“It is a footballing opportunity, finances didn’t come into it.

“The Preston manager Alex Neil showed a real willingness to get Louis, which was also a big factor in the move.

“I’m extremely confident that Louis will be a first team regular at Preston.

“Preston need to score goals and Louis scores goals.

“Personally I think that Louis will play in the English Premier League one day.

“I think Preston believe that as well.

“It is an investment for them. He is going to do for Preston what he did for Motherwell.”

Moult, who will benefit from a massively enhanced salary at Preston, officially joined the English outfit on January 1 after a successful two-and-a-half years in Scotland which had seen the former Wrexham man bag a remarkable 50 goals for the Steelmen.

Moult’s stunning form in claret and amber had attracted the attention of the Dons and the Gers, ’Well’s Scottish Premiership rivals, but both of these teams missed out on his services.

The Motherwell board’s decision not to accept the cut price £300,000 bid for Moult from Aberdeen last summer was vindicated in spectacular style as the prolific English striker netted 14 goals in the first half of the 2017-2018 campaign.

This included scoring doubles against the Dons and Rangers in quarter and semi-final ties respectively to book the new look Steelmen’s place in the Betfred Cup final against Celtic.

There’s no doubt that this appearance in the Hampden showpiece – which earned ’Well a six-figure sum in gate receipts – would not have been possible without Moult’s contribution.

So the Motherwell board appear to have played another blinder in selling Moult to Preston for £150,000 more than Aberdeen’s bid of six months earlier.

The deal with Preston reportedly includes a 10 per cent sell on clause, so if Moult were to be successful at Deepdale and earn a £5 million transfer then the Steelmen would get a £500,000 windfall.

Although it’s a lucrative move south for Moult which sets up his young family for life, our source said that Moult would miss Motherwell FC.

“Louis is genuinely a good guy who loved the Motherwell fans and there was a great affinity between him and them,” he added.

“He has left the club with a heavy heart. But nobody is losing out from this deal.

“Louis is moving to a bigger club and Motherwell are making money out of the move.

“Motherwell is a selling club.

“The pathway for MFC is to bring players in, evolve them, give them a platform and help them re-establish their career and that’s something that Louis has done.

“Hopefully he will be back at Motherwell one day.”