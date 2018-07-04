2600 Well Society members boost the coffers by £15,000 per month

The Well Society, the fan group who are the current owners of Motherwell Football Club, held their AGM last Tuesday night.

Joint chairman Douglas Dickie reported an increase in membership and income accrued over the past year, related to the success on the park last season when ’Well finished runners-up in both national cup competitions and were seventh in the league.

Douglas reported that the membership now stands at just over 2,600 which results in an income into the Society of around £15,000 per month.

The Society raised just under £200,000 in total over the last year which included income from a share sale, auction, events and donations.

This was a fantastic achievement by the membership and in that respect Douglas thanked them for their tremendous support.

He outlined that this income is vital to the success of the club throughout including supporting the academy and the club’s Community Trust.

Douglas complimented both the fantastic success and the work that the academy and the Trust carry out and pointed out that they reach out to over 30,000 people within the community.

He appealed to all fans and local businesses to help the Society grow to support the community, underpinning the club’s financial stability and maximising the Double Your Money offer given by previous owner Les Hutchison.

This pledge, whereby Les matches any individual investment made out of his own pocket, ends at the end of December and has a maximum ceiling of £500,000.

To take full advantage of this, the Society needs to target income of £300,000 this year.

It has also formed a Business Club and has had one successful meeting where over 20 businesses were in attendance and demand means they have another meeting on July 19.

Douglas also took time out to put on record the Society’s thanks for Mr Hutchison’s continued support since the transfer of ownership.

He said: “We have all seen the benefits of the hard work done throughout the club as a whole including the Society, the community, the academy both on and off the park last season and it is proof of what can be achieved when we all pull together.”

The meeting closed with a round of questions from the floor and a thank you from Douglas to those attending and to the current board of the Society for their hard work and support throughout the year.